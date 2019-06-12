Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has proposed an allocation Rs190 billion in the PSDP 2019-20 for the hydle and water projects.

According the PSDP documents, for the ongoing 61 water sector projects an allocation of Rs61487.0.89 million has been proposed while an allocation of Rs8191.270 million has been proposed for 30 new projects in the upcoming fiscal. The local component of the PSDP for the ongoing project is Rs60786.089 million while the Foreign Exchange component is Rs701 million.

For the new projects, the entire allocation of Rs7.091 billion is locally funded. In the ongoing water projects major chunk of allocations will go to the construction and land acquisition of Diamir Bhasha as Rs20 billion has been proposed in the PSDP 2019-20 for the project.

The second major project is Mohmand hydro project for which the allocation of Rs5 billion has been proposed. For Kacchi Canal Project located in Dera Bugti Nasir Abad Rs6604.803 million has been proposed in the upcoming PSDP. For the disposal of Balochistan affluent into RBOD the allocation of Rs 1500 million has been proposed.

For the construction of Basool dam tehsil Omara District Balochistan the allocation of Rs1300 million has been proposed. For Windar dam District Lasbela Rs1000 million has been earmarked. For the extension of RBOD-II from Sehwan to Sea Rs1500 million has been proposed.

For Garuk dam district Kharan Rs1345 million has been proposed. For RBOD-I Rs1321.780 million has been proposed. In the PSDP 2019-20 Rs 1590 million has been proposed for Nai Gaj Dam project located in Dadu. For Naulong dam located in Jhal Magsi allocation of Rs 800 million has been proposed.

There is no new big project in the upcoming PSDP as only one new project is above Rs700 million. Similarly, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 120.79 billion for Hydropower generation projects. For 12 ongoing hydro projects allocation of Rs120071.352 million has been proposed while for five new projects Rs687 million has been proposed. The major share of the budget will go to the ongoing projects.

For Dasu Hydropower project allocation of Rs 54.681 billion has been proposed. Similarly, for the already completed project of Neelum Jhelum Hydro project Rs34.292 billion has been proposed. The allocation of Rs14.340 billion has been proposed for Tarbella 4th extension and Rs3.269 billion for Tarbella 5th extension.

For Warsak Hydropower station second rehabilitation the allocation Rs4.344 billion has been proposed. The proposed new projects are small one and only Rs687 million has been proposed for the five schemes in the next fiscal.