Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police on Monday decided to form separate police units to counter increase incidents of street crimes and motorcycle theft in the city.

In a meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Tuesday that was attended by AIG Karachi and other top police officials mulled over the rise in street crimes, motorcycle theft, mobile phone snatching incidents and strategy to overcome it.

The meeting decided to overhaul the organizational setup of Crime Investigative Agency (CIA) of the province. It was decided during the meeting to rename Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to Anti Vehicles Crime Unit (AVCU) while Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) was merged into SIU to successfully execute strategy against extortion, abduction, and other heinous crimes.

It was also decided to form separate units to tackle mobile and motorcycle theft in the city. An anti-motorcycle crime squad was formed to counter motorcycle snatching and theft incidents while an anti-street crime cell was established to take concrete steps against mobile snatching.

The IGP Sindh directed DIG CIA to form better coordination with district police and form raid teams in order to counter crimes efficiently in the city.

AVCC was also directed to ensure proper snap checking in the city to counter increased incidents of street crimes that recently claimed life of army personnel in Saddar area.