KARACHI - Pak Sarzameem Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that it was time to heal wounds of Muhajirs and demanded authorities concerned to ensure end of ‘oppressions’ against the community as now they have left MQM founder.

Addressing a presser here at the Pakistan House, Kamal said that the ‘injustice’ being carried out against Muhajirs should come to an end, adding that issues like quota system, non issuance of Karachi’s share of funds and depriving deserving youths from jobs should be ended now. He also demanded that transparent census be conducted to ensure real number of population of urban Sindh.

The PSP chief was of the view that they would not do their politics in the name of Muhajirs as it would not be in ‘favour’ of Muhajirs community either. He also took a jibe at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and said that those who claimed to be the representatives of Muhajirs have done nothing for the community in the last 35 years but as many people were killed during this period. The issues of Muhajirs are still there as they were in 1984 but the so called representatives still chant same slogans for their political gain. He also reiterated his demand of amnesty for Muhajir youth who were ‘misguided’ by the MQM founder.

Kamal said that the MQM-P possessed 130 of 204 UCs of the city but they still decry shortage of powers, adding that whenever local bodies representatives were asked to resolve the public issues, they always maintained that they didn’t have powers even for cleanliness.

Commenting on the arrest of MQM founder in London, he said that Altaf Hussain was not arrested for the first time but now he don’t have the people like Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, former Sindh Governor Dr Eshrat-ul-Ebad, Nadeem Nusrat, Wasay Jaleel and others who were always there to defend him before 22nd August.