- 11:20 AM | June 12, 2019 NAB to present Hamza Shehbaz before Accountability Court today
- 11:06 AM | June 12, 2019 UAE president confers Order of Independence on Pakistani ambassador
- 10:27 AM | June 12, 2019 Rain turns weather pleasant in various cities across country
- 9:32 AM | June 12, 2019 China extends hand to India to fend off US trade ‘bullying’
- 9:22 AM | June 12, 2019 Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport
- 7:22 PM | June 11, 2019 Missing Indian An-32 aircraft located after days of searching
- 5:41 PM | June 11, 2019 Foodpanda helps people with its campaign ‘Rakho Khayal’
- 5:29 PM | June 11, 2019 New budget envisages total development outlay of Rs1,863b for next fiscal year
- 4:46 PM | June 11, 2019 NAB to provide two medical attendants to Zardari
- 4:45 PM | June 11, 2019 Courts, institutions free in Naya Pakistan: SAPM on Information
- 4:45 PM | June 11, 2019 Almighty has taken pity on Pakistan: PM Imran
- 4:44 PM | June 11, 2019 SHC extends bail of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro
- 4:43 PM | June 11, 2019 Jails not new for me: Hamza Shehbaz
- 4:40 PM | June 11, 2019 Govt not subjecting opponents to political revenge: Gill
- 4:39 PM | June 11, 2019 Country suffering due to ineffective policies of former govts: Buzdar
- 3:51 PM | June 11, 2019 Zardari handed over to NAB on physical remand until June 21
- 3:46 PM | June 11, 2019 Zalmay hopes better Pak-Afghan ties to improve regional connectivity
- 3:23 PM | June 11, 2019 MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London
- 3:21 PM | June 11, 2019 'Muslim mobilisation' raises democracy concerns in Denmark
- 2:10 PM | June 11, 2019 NAB arrests Hamza Shahbaz
