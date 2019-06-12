Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has earmarked Rs1.34 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for completing various projects of Law and Justice Division during financial year 2019-20.

According to latest data of PSDP 2019-20 released by the Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Rs400 million has been allocated for the construction of Sessions Complex (East and West) in Mauve Area, Sector G-10/1, Islamabad. While the estimated cost of the project is Rs3,000 million.

From out of a total of Rs6,119 million estimated cost of 10 ongoing schemes, the federal government has allocated Rs940.225 million during Rs2019-20 for the ongoing projects. The government has allocated Rs34.179 million for the ongoing automation of federal courts located at federal courts complex in Islamabad for PSDP of 2019-20. Rs11 million has been earmarked for ongoing construction of additional block in Judicial and Administration Complex at Mauve Area, G -10/1, Islamabad.

Yet other Rs35 million has been earmarked during the next financial year for ongoing construction of Camp office for Federal Shariat Court at Peshawar.

Rs89.869 million has been allocated for next FY for ongoing construction of Federal Courts Complex, Tribunal at Lahore. Rs655.981 million has been allocated in next FY for construction of Islamabad High court.

According to budgetary document, estimates of the amount required in the year ending June 30, 2020 to defray the Salaries and other expanses of Supreme Court of Pakistan is Rs2.09 billion.

Likewise according to document, estimates of the amount required in the year ending 30 June 2018 to defray the Salaries and Other expanses of the IHC is Rs579,000,000. Similarly, estimates of the amount required in the year ending June 30, 2020 to defray the salaries and other expenses of Law and Justice Division is Rs570,000,000.