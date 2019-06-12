Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam here on Tuesday directed Additional Director General (Housing) Zareef Iqbal Satti to hold daily meetings in his office and review progress on disposal of ‘One Window Cell’ cases, for their swift disposal. He also appointed Zareef Iqbal as focal person for complaints, received from Prime Minister Delivery Unit (Pakistan Citizen’s Portal). He directed the ADG(H) to hold weekly meetings and review progress on disposal of complaints received from Pakistan Citizen’s Portal. Separately, LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam has set up a counter at LDA’s “One Window Cell’ to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. Deputy Director (IT), Jahanzaibul Hassan has been nominated as in-charge of the Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis. He has been directed to entertain requests/complaints of overseas Pakistanis relating to the LDA and ensure speedy disposal of cases.