LAHORE - A 36-year-old man was killed in an accident in stop in Manawan police precincts on Tuesday, rescue workers said.. The deceased was identified by police as Aqeel. An eyewitness told the police that Aqeel was waiting for bus near Ring Road when a truck “ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the truck managed escape. Police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.

According to APP, Rescue 1122 reported 245 accidents in the Punjab capital during last 24 hours.

The emergency service reported 923 road accidents across the province . According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, 20 persons were killed and 1,127 others injured in the accidents. As many as 684 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 443 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 409 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians and 556 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 251 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 109 in Faisalabad with 120 victims and at third Multan with 61 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 740 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 56 vans, 19 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.