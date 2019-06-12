Share:

ATTOCK-A mysterious fire broke out in a parking lot where impounded vehicles were parked outside Hassanabdal Police station turned into ashes scores of vehicles and motorcycles.

It is the second incident at the police station when fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in the confiscated vehicles parked outside the police station. The incident raised eyebrows that some cops are involved in the theft of precious parts from the impounded vehicles and motorcycles “who set ablaze the vehicles to conceal their theft.”

However, when journalists contacted, Sub Inspector Sher Afzal, duty officer at Hassanabdal police station, said that as per official record, seven vehicles and 27 motorcycles have burnt to ashes in the fire while two vehicles and six motorcycles were partially damaged besides five electric transformers and one generator. He said that an FIR under section 435 and 427 Pakistan Panel Code has been registered. He claimed that some unidentified persons put on fire bushes near the impounded vehicles which engulfed the whole area, burnt down vehicles and motorcycles in parking lot.

On the other hand, social and public circles have raised eyebrows over the eruption fire under mysterious circumstances for the second time at same place in short period of time. They questioned that in the presence of CCTV cameras, no person can dare set fire to bushes, terming the incident “a planned act” to save their skin from investigation of theft of parts of vehicles and motorcycles impounded by the police. PRO Attock Police Taimoor Khan when contacted said that a high power inquiry committee under the supervision of Attock DPO Syed Nadeem Shahzad Bokhari has been constituted and the media would be informed as soon as report is finalised by the committee.