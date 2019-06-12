Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Newly appointed senior headmaster of Govt High School Farooqabad Malik Imtiaz Hussain Borana assumed charge here the other day.

On the occasion, he vowed to work for betterment of the institution. Former DDO Malik Abdur Razzaq Awan, former DDO Malik Fazal Ilahi Fazal, DDO Piplan Dr Malik Munir Hussain Kallu, senior headmaster Sultan Sikender Malik, former TBA president Raja Ashraf Hayat, PTU leaders Malik Akhtar Hussain Kallu, Allah Ditta Javed, Malik Dost Muhammad Sithar, Yasin Awan and others congratulated him. They hoped that Malik Imtiaz Hussain Borana would work for the betterment of the school.

Meanwhile, the teaching staff of the school arranged a welcome party in honour of senior headmaster Malik Imtiaz Hussain Borana and farewell in honour of retired teacher Attar Baig Bhatti. Nadeem Malik conducted the proceeding on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by a large number of teachers.