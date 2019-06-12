Share:

GUJRANWALA-Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar has directed all the heads of provincial government departments to boost up measures to avoid spread of the dengue virus in the district. While addressing a meeting in her office, she asked the health department to coordinate with other departments to start awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue preventive measures. She also asked hospitals’ administration to allocate separate wards for dengue patients as per the directives of Punjab government. Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils, CEO Health Dr Sahibzada Farid, CEO Education Aurangzeb, CEO GWMC Mian Attiqur Rehman and other officers were also present in the meeting. The health officials informed the meeting that they had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city, and three teams in every union council have been set up to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae. DC warned the concerned officers to improve their performance in respect of anti-dengue campaign otherwise action would be taken against them.

KITE SELLERS NABBED

Khiali police, in result of a campaign on kite sellers, have recovered more than 5,000 kites and dozens of string rolls. A team led by Khiali police SHO conducted a raid and arrested an accused named Usman, a resident of Nowshera Sansi Road. They recovered more than 5,000 kites and dozens of string rolls from him.