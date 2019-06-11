Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 61,846 farmers have been registered in the district for Kisan card scheme under which they would be provided subsidy on fertilizers to enhance crop production.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younas, Punjab government is providing subsidy of 150 per bag to the farmers on fertilizers through subsidy vouchers to facilitate them and enhance the agriculture production.

The subsidy is being given on Di-ammonium phosphate fertilizer, Nitrophos, Nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium and other fertilizers. The subsidy on DAP and NP fertilizers will help reduce cost of production of the crops besides increasing per acre yield, she said.

She said that after scratching the voucher, the number should be sent through SMS on 8070 while unregistered farmers should contact agriculture helpline 0800-15000, 0800-29000 during 8 am to 8 pm to get information about the subsidy.

In order to streamline agriculture sector on scientific lines and enhance agriculture production, special initiatives are being taken by the Punjab government, she added.

Furthermore, she said that farmers training was one of its key components under which 958 sessions had been arranged at village level and 15043 farmers were trained.

She said that people interested in the kitchen gardening were also being guided and provided seeds at subsidized rates to promote the kitchen gardening trend at domestic level.