Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Annual Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) held in General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Asif Ghafoor in a tweet revealed that matters pertaining to geo-strategic condition and national security came under discussion during the meeting.

The tweet read: “Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ. Forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.”

The statement further entailed, matters of internal security, their resolutions and addressing challenges in kind were also underscored during the discussion.

The formation commanders hailed the performance of the Armed Forces against the stand-off in February against India which resulted in the arrest of their Flight.Lt Abhinandan.

Another tweet by Asif Ghafoor on the matter read: “Fmn Comds’ Conf. COAS hailed befitting response during Feb stand off with India. “Pak Army remains fully capable & ready to respond to any threat for def of motherland. Successes of Op RuF will carry fwd the gains made so far towards enduring peace & stability”, COAS.”

Successes in the ongoing operation Rad-ul-Fassad were also a topic of discussion and the gains were lauded by all the attendants and agreed that the efforts would lead to prosperity and enduring peace in the region.

Addressing the meeting, COAS Bajwa expressed resolve to tackle all challenges faced by the country.

The Army Chief emphasized that the armed forces are fully capable to defend against and defeat all dangers and threats against Pakistan.