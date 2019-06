Share:

SIALKOT- People offered special prayers (Namaz-e-Istisqa) for rain at local mosques in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas here the other day.

The entire Sialkot region remained in grip of heat wave. The mercury climbed up to 46 degree centigrade here. All the roads and streets wore a deserted look. This sizzling weather forced people to stay indoors.