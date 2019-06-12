Share:

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have completed preparation for Hajj operation 2019 as 84000 pilgrims will fly to Saudi Arabia through 318 scheduled flights commencing on July 4.

The national flag carrier will fly Boeing 777 aircraft with 300 pilgrims in the first batch from Islamabad.

14,040 pilgrims from Islamabad and 15,125 pilgrims from Karachi will go for Hajj through PIA. 14,922 from Lahore, 8,740 from Peshawar, 4,300 from Sialkot, 5,300 from Multan, 1700 from Faisalabad, 8794 from Quetta and 639 from Sukkur are included in it.

PIA will commence taking the first batch of pilgrims on July 4 till August 5 while the return of pilgrims will start from August 17 till September 14.

The schedule has been sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia which has already begun the process of collecting airfare from the pilgrims.