Islamabad - An increase of almost ten per cent to Rs1,171,878,000 in the proposed outlay for the Prime Minister Office for fiscal year 2019-2020.

While the budget approved for the year 2018-2019 fiscal for the prime minister office which was later revised amounted to Rs1,092,933,000.

According to main details, of Rs1, 171,878,000 proposed estimates for the year 2019-2020, Rs879,438,000 has been proposed for pay and allowances of the employees of the Prime Minister Office.

Likewise, Rs218,460,000 and Rs26,866,000 have respectively been proposed as the operating expenses and employees’ retirement benefits in the budget announced for the year 2019-2020.

Whereas Rs21, 901,000 and Rs18,303,000 have respectively been proposed as outlay for Repairs and Maintenance and for Grants, Subsidies and Write Office Loans.