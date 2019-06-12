Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday held protest demonstrations across the province against the arrest of the PPPP President Asif Zardari by NAB authorities in fake accounts case from Islamabad two days ago.

The party’s Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro announced observing black day in the province on Tuesday along with protest demos in the province against the arrest of top party leader and former president of the country, Asif Zardari.

The party held protest demos in all district of the Karachi including at Sohrab Goth, Hasan Square, Korangi Crossing, Baldia Town, Malir Press Club and Chakiwara area of Lyari.

Addressing a protest rally at Sohrab Goth, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani said that a drama was ongoing in the country in the name of accountability process in order to hide incompetency of the PTI led federal government and burden imposed on the masses in the announced budget.

He said that they wanted to give a clear message to the NAB and the incumbent government-led by Imran Khan- that they would not be afraid of such tactics of oppression.

“We will continue to raise our voice against the government that has brought inflation in the country to highest levels and suppressed the middle class and poor of the country through its economic policies,” he said.

While condemning the arrest of Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, Ghani said that they were not against accountability but it should be across the board.

“In a sudden move, top leaders of the opposition parties were put behind bars just before the budget while those alongside Imran Khan including Jahangir Tareen, Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak and others remained untouched by the accountability watchdog,” he said.

He said that the masses were fully aware of conspiracies to put political leaderships having public support behind bars in order to suppress voice against the failed government.

He further said that as soon as Bilawal Bhutto would announce public awareness campaigns, the today’s protest on district basis would further spread, chanting slogans to remove Imran Khan and his government.

The party’s provincial general secretary while leading a protest demo at Hassan Square –organised by district East of the party, said that law and constitution was violated on Monday, when Asif Zardari was arrested during ongoing probe of a case.

He said that the party was not afraid of such tactics as they had suffered worst suppression during the regimes of dictators including Ziaul Haq. “Our activists will not leave any stone unturned against this injustice and will take to streets on the call of Bilawal Bhutto to further our movement against this failed government,” he said.

The party’s youth wing also led protest in the city where it leaders criticized the Imran Khan government for promoting politics of tussle and anarchy and said the PPP believes in democratic values and today’s demonstration proves that the public has rejected the negative policies of the PTI, which instead of serving people, is more interested to hide its incompetency by targeting top leadership of opposition. “Unfortunately, the PTI government is playing with fire,” he said.

MIRPURKHAS

Like other parts of the province, PPP held protest demonstration in Mirpurkhas against Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest on Tuesday while the law enforcement agencies arrested some PPP activists over resorting aerial firing.

Rallies of PPP workers and leaders arrived at Railway Station Chowk from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Khaan, Sindhri etc to join the big rally.

Later, a big rally took out from Railway Station Chowk led by district council chairman Mir Anwer Ali Talpur, Kiran Kumar, MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, MPA Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, MPA Mir Tarique Talpur and others. They were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Junaid Buland, Mir Anwer Ali Talpur and Shamim Jhandeer Asif Zardari was arrested to divert attention of the masses from budget.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police and Rangers carried out raids in the city and arrested PPP activists Rehan and Farooque Chishti while activist Mir Asmat Baloch managed to flee from his house before the raid.

DADU

Pakistan People’s Party MPA Peer Mujeeb-ul-Haq and scores of party workers staged a demonstration in SSP Chowk Dadu on Tuesday.

Peer Mujeeb told the newsman that we were not afraid of jails and other kind of punishment because these jails are not new for them. He said that we would not leave PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari alone in this critical condition.

PPP district president Rais Rafi Ahmed Jamal told the media that Asif Ali Zardari had already acquitted in false and baseless cases . They chanted slogans against PTI government.