SIALKOT - Hundreds of PPP workers, led by PPP Sialkot City President Azhar Diyal, Tuesday, staged a protest in front of Sialkot Press Club.

PPP Siallot spokesperson Javaid Happy Butt told the media that they lodged strong protest against the arrest of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari by NAB. The protestors were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted anti-government slogans. They demanded early release of Zardari by NAB.

Dacoits loot valuables in house robbery

Four unknown dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs5 million in a dacoity at the house of a local trader named M Arif in Bhopalwala village, Sambrial tehsil, here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the accused barged into the house, made hostage all the women and children present there at gunpoint and started looting the valuables. The accused looted Rs0.4 million in cash and gold ornaments, weighing 60 tola. They managed to flee from the scene. Sambrial police registered a case with no arrest so far.