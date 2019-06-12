Share:

President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Order of Independence on the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, in recognition of his efforts towards the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The award ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially conferred the Order on the Ambassador.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the Ambassador for his meritorious services in enhancing ties between the two countries, and wished him success in his future assignment.

Ambassador Khan thanked the Foreign Minister for the honor. He also expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their support and cooperation during his tenure. He recalled the recent high-level exchanges between the leadership of the two countries, and their shared commitment to take the relationship to the next level. The Ambassador also paid tribute to the UAE leadership for its vision and policies that has guided the UAE to emerge as a global model for development, tolerance and co-existence.

Ambassador Khan, after serving in the UAE for about three years, is proceeding to Islamabad as Special Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.