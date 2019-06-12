Share:

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that private schools can only increase 5% in their fee annually, rejecting the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision in favor of private schools.

The Supreme Court upholding a decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) full bench withdrew an order to reduce fee by 20%.

At the same time, the court barred administrations of schools to retrieve the money as outstanding charges. The apex court in its order said if private schools increased fee beyond 5% then they would have to submit a reason for it.

The judgement contained a dissenting note by Justice Faisal Arab who was part of the three-member bench hearing the case.

The verdict was reserved last week by the bench that was hearing a number of appeals against the cap on school fee introduced by the Sindh and Punjab governments, with not more than 5pc increase allowed for initial three years in the case of Sindh.