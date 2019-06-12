Share:

Punjab Budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented in the provincial Assembly on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Bakht Jawan will present the budget in the house.

Meanwhile, Sindh budget for the financial year 2019-20 will also be presented on Friday in the Sindh Assembly.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah who has also the portfolio of Finance Minister will present the budget in provincial assembly.

The pre-budget meeting of Sindh for next financial year will also be held on the same day at 1100 hours in new Sindh Secretariat building in Karachi.