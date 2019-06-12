Share:

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Wednesday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

Heavy rain in Lahore provided much needed relief to the citizens from persistent hot weather.

Rain was also reported from other parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Marree, Swat, Kalam, Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Attock, Muzaffarabad, Rawlakot and Bagh.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue for next 24 hours.

Met Office said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.