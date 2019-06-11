Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna was ‘’not allowed to wear make-up’’ until she was aged 16, so she would watch her mother, Monica Braithwaite, apply products in the mirror. The 31-year-old R&B superstar - who has her own Fenty Beauty brand - was ‘’obsessed’’ with watching her mother, Monica Braithwaite, apply her cosmetics when she was younger but she was never allowed to try them for herself.

She said: ‘’My mum pretty much worked in the beauty and perfume industry for a long time - she did make-up for people and was a make-up artist - so I always loved that.

‘’I was not allowed to wear make-up for a very long time. But I would watch her in the mirror doing her makeup, obsessed.’’ The ‘Work’ hitmaker recalled the first time she was allowed to create a full beauty look on her face for her school pageant.