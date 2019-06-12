Share:

Islamabad - The government has allocated over Rs12 billion for various development projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20. According to the document released on Tuesday, 1393.58 million would be spent on 16 ongoing while 10653.988 million would be spent on other schemes.

Under ongoing major schemes, Rs400 million has been given to Olive cultivation on commercial scale, Rs 300 million would be spent on National Pesticide Residues Monitoring System (PARC), and Rs 275 million would be spent on upgradation of Arid Zone Research Institute to the level of AZRC and establishment of demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan, Miransha North Waziristan, Tank and Matora, Lakki Mar.

For the upgradation of Agriculture and Livestock Research System of Arid Zone Institute Umerkot- Sindh Rs150 million has been earmarked. For the strengthening and up gradation of federal pesticide residue and testing laboratories Malir Karachi 59.235 has been budgeted. For the establishment of trout cage farming in Gilgit Baltistan area Rs22.202 million has been dished out.

In new schemes Rs5500 million has been allocated for the national program for the improvement of watercourse in Pakistan phase2, Rs 400 million for the development of shrimp farming pilot project and Rs 1100 has been set aside for the enhancing command area of small and medium dams in Barani areas.

Fort the productivity enhancement of wheat Rs650 million has been allocated, while Rs600 million has been funded for national oil seed enhancement programme.

Calf feedlot fattening in Pakistan project has been dedicated Rs100 million while productivity enhancement of sugarcane Rs200 million has been allocated.

Prime Minister Initiative for Backyard Poultry and PM’s Initiative to save the calf, Rs50 million and 200million has been spared respectively.