Share:

ISLAMABAD- Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned chairmen of National Highway Authority and Capital Development Authority as well as Mayor Islamabad in Centaurus shopping mall encroachment case on next date of hearing.

A 3-member SC bench headed by Jsutice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel also expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority and NHA regarding encroachments in Islamabad.

During the proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the NHA chairman was responsible for all the deaths occurred on highways and the authority should take stock of the matters in that regard.

He observed that the NHA had killed many people due to use of substandard material in roads construction.

The court also directed the NHA and Capital Development Authority chairmen to submit comprehensive reports on encroachments in a month. Justice Gulzar observed that 11,500 NHA employees had failed to provide facilities in the federal capital.

The court also directed the CDA to remove all encroachments around Shifa International Hospital.

Justice Gulzar remarked that Safa Gold Mall was constructed on state land allocated for a hospital and directed the CDA to construct the hospital on that land. He said that Centaurus Mall was using the state land for parking while the state land could not be used for that purpose.

He asked the CDA to construct a hospital or a school on the parking plot being used by the Centaurus.

He remarked that plantation should be done along both sides of the Kashmir Highway and the Expressway. Justice Gulzar observed that CDA chairman was holding charge of dual posts as he was also performing duties of Commissioner Islamabad. The CDA has made the federal capital as a commercial entity, he said. He remarked that the CDA should also keep in mind the 1960 master plan of the Islamabad before starting any new project.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.