SIALKOT - The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has declared the federal budget for year 2019-20 as cut-throat for the Sialkot export industries.

Talking to the newsmen here in Tuesday evening, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar termed the budget as totally disappointing for Sialkot exporters.

He said that the government offered no relief for Sialkot exporters, adding that the abolishment of zero-rating regime for the export sectors would deal a blow to the already declining Sialkot exports.

The Sialkot exporters, led by SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, lodged a strong protest against “what they called” the crushing budget in front of the SCCI.

He said that the Sialkot exporters will take to streets to roads to lodge their protest and reaction against the budget on Wednesday (today).