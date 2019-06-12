Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday suggested names for vacant Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) posts from Sindh and Balochistan. Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the names of Abdul Rasool Memon, Khalid Javed and Noorul Haq Qureshi for the appointment of ECP member from Sindh. The opposition leader suggested the names of Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Salahuddin Mengal and Mohammad Rauf Ata for the vacant post of the ECP member from Balochistan.

Shehbaz has forwarded the list of reviewed names to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and wrote in his letter that the constitutional responsibility will not be fulfilled if consensus is not reached.

“You levelled false and baseless allegations over the previous nominees, and declared the person ineligible which was nominated by your own foreign minister. Such remarks can easily be given as well against the names which you proposed.”