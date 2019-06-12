Share:

SIALKOT- The management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Tuesday reunited a two-year old lost child with his family after a daylong struggle on social media. A Gujranwala based family of Ehsan Butt had forgot their beloved child Momin Butt (2 years old) at SIAL after being received by their family members upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. Some people spotted the child stranded there and informed the airport management. The SIAL management took the child into custody and started search for his parents.