KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly proceedings, summoned on Wednesday by the Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari, in wake of the arrest of the top PPPP leader Asif Zardari is likely to witness showdown between the opposition and treasury benches.

The session was summoned two days before the presentation of the provincial budget in the assembly by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the finance ministry, soon after the arrest of Asif Zardari.

The PPPP lawmakers will likely raise the issue of Asif Zardari’s arrest at the hands of NAB authorities in the house and condemn the act of accountability watchdog while on the other hand the joint opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has decided to oppose it by all means.

A Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker admitted that assembly proceedings on Wednesday would include condemnation of the arrest of the party leader Asif Zardari. However, she was unsure whether a resolution or a motion would be brought forward in this regard or the members would speak on point of order.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it was near obvious that the treasury would raise issue regarding the arrest of Asif Zardari and if that happens they would oppose it by all means.

“It is now a sub-judice matter and there are more important issues faced by the province including spread of HIV AIDs, acute water shortage in Karachi, failed promises of government to bring over 200 buses in Karachi in a month and others,” he said.

Naqvi said that even the requisition of the assembly proceedings by treasury lawmakers looks dubious as most of the lawmakers- except four or five- whose signatures were on the requisition were either abroad or in interior Sindh and could not come in a hurry to sign it.

“We consider calling session two days ahead of budget as unnecessary and will oppose any move from government to hinder accountability process,” he said.

Meanwhile, the major agenda of the assembly proceedings include question and answer session regarding Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department; adjournment motion by PPPP lawmaker Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah regarding increasing price of dollar in Pakistan.

The house proceedings also include announcement from governor Sindh regarding assent to Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Bill, 2019.

The deputy speaker Rehana Leghari has also issued production orders for three assembly members including Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Sharjeel Inam Memon and MQM-P lawmaker Javed Hanif Khan. All of them are facing NAB cases.