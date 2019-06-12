Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - Teenage motorcyclists are causing road accidents in Sharaqpur Sharif. According to a survey, they drive motorcycles without driving license. Moreover, they drive recklessly and violate traffic rules. They can be witnessed riding motorcycles on Lahore-Jaranwala Road which they use for one-wheeling and motorbike race.

The number of traffic police personnel is too small in Sharaqpur Sharif, and they cannot control the traffic. During previous month and on Eidul Fitr, many accidents occurred in which people sustained injuries. A number of teenage motorcyclists were admitted to Sharaqpur THQ Hospital. Overspeeding and one-wheeling is the major cause of road accidents. People of Sharaqpur have appealed to the government to resolve the issue.