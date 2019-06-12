Share:

LAHORE - Test cricket umpire Riazuddin has died of heart attack at the age of 60 in Karachi. He was ICC elite panel umpire and has officiated 12 Test matches and as many One-Day Internationals. The news of Riaz’ death has saddened the entire cricket fraternity and they offered their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Riazuddin. They also expressed their deepest sympathies to the family of Riazuddin and prayed to the Allah Almighty that may the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace and may the bereaved family bear this irreparable loss with great patience.