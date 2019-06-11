Share:

Rawalpindi-Dolphin Force held 3 outlaws and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during an action at Adiala Road on Tuesday, sources said. The detained persons were shifted to Police Station Saddar Bairooni for further action, they added. The Dolphin Force seized 2 SMG guns, a 9mm pistol and 75 bullets from the possession of the accused besides impounding a vehicle, the sources added.

According to sources, a team of Dolphin Force was on routine patrol at Adiala Road when they heard intense firing near Gulshanabad. In a quick response, the Dolphin Force reached the spot and arrested 3 men involved in aerial firing and took them into custody. The accused were later moved to PS Saddar Bairooni for further investigation, the sources said.

ASI Rashid Minhas, a moharar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said that the weapons used by the accused were legal as the owners had produced licenses before the police. However, he said that the troika committed a crime by firing in public place for which they would be punished as per law. “SHO has produced the accused before CPO and action will be taken against them as per law,” he said.

On the other hand, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said that having knowledge about road safety and traffic laws was must for every citizen before plying vehicles on roads. He said that obeying traffic laws guaranteed safety. He said that the City Traffic Police had been struggling to create awareness among the citizens about traffic laws and road safety.

He said that the citizens should avoid rash and careless driving on roads as this not only put their own lives into great danger but also others moving on the roads.