Share:

Recently Mardan’s district administration took the initiative to stop the sale of toy guns , particularly around Eid. Many people across the country have welcomed the step and are fully supporting the law enforcement agencies in this drive.

It is common for parents to buy toy guns for their children on birthdays or special occasions. Around Eid time, the sale of such toys increases.

It is important to note that such toys are usually designed in the same manner as actuals weapons and thus can be dangerous for having a negative impact on the mind of a child. There are studies which also link aggressive and violent tendencies to toy guns .

We need to make thoughtful decisions about what we are putting in our children’s hands. A few moments of fun cannot justify a negative life-long impact. The government should take this issue up seriously and adopt a bill so that guns cannot be sold as toys.

NADEEM BALOCH,

Karachi, June 3.