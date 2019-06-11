Share:

Pakistan has maintained their reputation of being unpredictable by defeating England on their soil before an English crowd after giving them one of the highest scores to chase. Losing to West Indies handsomely in their World Cup opener match disappointed Pakistani fans across the globe but this win must have boosted the confidence of Pakistan team and their fans. This win would definitely help them to perform much better in their forthcoming matches. One or two such performance would make them the most favourite to win the cup.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, June 4.