Bristol - Persistent rain ensured another match in Bristol was washed out, with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sharing points following the abandonment of their clash on Tuesday.

It meant the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 leg in Bristol ended with two of its three matches being abandoned without a ball bowled. The one match that was completed had Australia easing to a seven-wicket win against Afghanistan.

The result meant points were shared between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka . In fact, this is the second washout Sri Lanka have been involved in this series, and the two points they have gained from that has meant they’re now fifth in the table after four matches, comprising one win and a loss.

Bangladesh are further down at No.7, following losses to England and New Zealand despite impressing in their opener against South Africa. On the day in Bristol, the rain never really provided cause for hope. An overnight downpour had ensured the start would be delayed, but there was a semblance of hope when, before the scheduled toss time of 10am in the morning, some of the outer covers were removed.

In fact, an inspection was scheduled for 10.30am, but before the umpires could walk out, the skies opened up for another heavy spell of rain.

That abated to a drizzle, but it was always persistent thereafter, and though an inspection was scheduled for 12.15pm, more showers meant it was postponed. Eventually, play was called off shortly before 2pm.