Unfortunately, the poor of Pakistan always suffer from inflation after casting votes to every ruling party in Pakistan. This trust deficit between the people and the leadership has become wide that all hopes of change for New Pakistan seems to disappear. PTI government has become trapped in the quagmire of a triggering economy.

If PTI government succeeds to empower the economy and to facilitate the poor by controlling inflation then it will be laudable democratic era after many harsh lashes of misgovernance. I pray for Pakistan and its economy. Our leadership should burn more than just midnight oil to bring peace and prosperity in the country.

IMRAN KHAN BORANA,

Khushab, June 5.