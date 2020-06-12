Share:

KARACHI - In a Twitter post, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said over 1,700 children below the age of ten have contracted the novel virus, while four have died in the province alone.

In a tweet on Thursday he said that these children are under the age of 10. Out of these, four children have passed away after battling the novel virus, the senator said. He urged people to stay home for the children and elders.