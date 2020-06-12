Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was amongst 2,003 new COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 45,463.

The PML-N president tested positive for novel coronavirus from a private laboratory last night. He has quarantined himself at his Model Town residence.

With 37 more healthcare workers getting infection, the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics has now reached 836.

Thirty four more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, taking the death toll to 841.

So far 300 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 171 Rawalpindi, 83 Faisalabad, 79 Multan, 41 Gujranwala, 31 Sialkot, 19 Gujrat, 18 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, 12 Sargodha, nine Sahiwal, seven each from Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, six Kasur, five each from Toba Tek Singh, Attock and Dera Ghazi Khan, four Muzafargarh, three each from Jhang and Mianwali, two each from Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar and Narowal and one each from Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Okara and Lodhran.

Out of 2,003 new cases, 1,168 have been reported from Lahore, 169 Multan, 121 Faisalabad, 81 Rawalpindi, 54 Chiniot, 50 Bahawalpur, 44 Layyah, 39 Muzafargarh, 36 Gujranwala, 27 Sheikhupura, 23 Toba Tek Singh, 21 Sialkot, 19 Hafizabad, 13 Gujrat, 12 Vehari, 11 Nankana Sahib, 10 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, nine Kasur, eight Khanewal, seven Sahiwal, five each from Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar, four Pakpattan, three each from Attock and Lodhran, two each from Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Mianwali and Narowal and one from Rajanpur.

So far 22,749 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,561 Rawalpindi, 3,166 Faisalabad, 3,160 Multan, 1,885 Gujranwala, 1,281 Sialkot, 1,109 Gujrat, 888 Dera Ghazi Khan, 680 Bahawalpur, 646 Sheikhupura, 627 Sargodha, 591 Muzafargarh, 509 Rahim Yar Khan, 480 Hafizabad, 402 Kasur, 318 Jhelum, 274 Vehari, 248 Sahiwal, 234 Layyah, 232 Nankana Sahib, 229 each Bahawalnagar and Toba Tek Singh, 219 Mandi Bahauddin, 213 Lodhran, 174 Attock, 167 Khushab, 155 Jhang, 154 Chiniot, 144 each Narowal and Bhakkar, 131 Okara, 109 Khanewal, 103 Mianwali, 85 Pakpattan, 82 Rajanpur and 49 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 42,593 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,17,893 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 45,463 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 14,012 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 13,534 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 685, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 9,005 patients have recovered and returned home, 841 died while 35,617 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.