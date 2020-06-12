Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has hit new highs on Thursday when 3,038 cases were detected while 38 more patients lost their lives, lifting death toll in the province to 776.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, he said that around 10,088 tests were conducted which led to the identification of 3,038 cases. “These are the highest number of tests conducted so far and the results are also the highest since February 26 when the first Covid-19 case was reported,” the chief minister said, and added that the situation was going from bad to worse and every one of us would have to understand the severity of the situation.

Murad said that so far 256705 tests had been conducted which had helped detect 46,828 cases that constituted an overall 18 percent positive result.

He further said that 38 patients died overnight, and now the number of patients dying due to the infection had reached 776 that constituted 1.6 percent of the total number of patients.

The CM said that at present, 24005 patients were under treatment, of whom 22,324 were in isolation at their homes, 60 were at isolation centers and 1,621 were at different hospitals. He added that out of 24005 patients, 636 were in a critical condition, whereas 79 patients had been shifted on ventilators.

Giving district-wise break-up of the coronavirus stats, the chief minister said that out of 3038 new cases, the highest number of 2,145 cases had been reported from Karachi, 650 in South, 569 in East, 307 in Central, 284 in Malir, 201 in Korangi and 134 in West.

He said that 95 cases had been reported in Hyderabad, 88 in Larkana 77, Ghotki 67, Nawabshah 26, Shikarpur and Jacobabad have 23 each, Jamshoro and Khairpur 22 each, Dadu 19, Badin 13, Sujawal 11, Matiari 10, Thatta eight, Mirpurkhas and Naushehrofeoze have seven each, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Tando Allahyar three and Kambar-Shahdadkot one case. Murad Shah said that the experts, keeping in view the present spike in the cases, had projected these cases to exceed 300,000 mark and 5,000 deaths by June 30, if SOPs were not followed in true letter and spirit.

He urged people of Sindh to be careful and save themselves and others from getting infected.