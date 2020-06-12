Share:

MARDAN - Vice Chancellors of five public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have completed their man­dated three-year tenure.

According to sources, vice chancellors of five public sector universities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa include Bacha Khan Uni­versity Charsadda, Wom­en University Mardan, the University of Swabi, UET Peshawar, and Khy­ber Medical University (UET) Peshawar.

The sources added that the government has al­ready rejected the re­quests moved by out­going VCs for grant of a second tenure.

They said that despite the government has re­fused to give extension, some of the VCs are still struggling to secure an­other term. It is worth noting that the same va­cancies of vice chancel­lors have also been adver­tised by the government.