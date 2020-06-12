MARDAN - Vice Chancellors of five public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have completed their mandated three-year tenure.
According to sources, vice chancellors of five public sector universities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa include Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Women University Mardan, the University of Swabi, UET Peshawar, and Khyber Medical University (UET) Peshawar.
The sources added that the government has already rejected the requests moved by outgoing VCs for grant of a second tenure.
They said that despite the government has refused to give extension, some of the VCs are still struggling to secure another term. It is worth noting that the same vacancies of vice chancellors have also been advertised by the government.