Faisalabad - On the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, FDA enforcement team took action against a private housing scheme and retrieved 84 kanal land specified for public utility under the rules in the map. According to the details, the FDA enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected private housing schemes for identifying the land earmarked for the public utility and carried out operation against a private housing scheme Mannan Town to vacate the 84 kanal land which was fixed for establishment of public park and construction of road. The team took possession of this land and developer had been warned to refrain from violations of rules and regulations of private housing schemes. The FDA Director General said that operation was underway by FDA to take the possession of public utility land specified for the parks, Graveyards,Solid Waste Management, WASA, Education, Health and other utility services as par the conditions. He said that the rights of dwellers would be protected by ensuring the basic facilities in housing schemes as the developers were bound to provide the basic amenities to the residents of their housing societies. He asked the people to identify the violations in the private housing schemes in this regard so that timely action could be taken to save the public utility land.