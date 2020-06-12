Share:

LAHORE - The online Annual General Council meeting of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) will be held on June 17. ANF President Datin Narumon would preside over the meeting to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The representatives of the affiliated countries would join the meeting through online link and will give their suggestions and proposals for the promotion of games in their countries and at Asian level. PNF President Mudassar Arain said the Asian Indoor Games, Asian Netball Championship, World Netball Championship qualifying round and others various issues of netball would be discussed in the meeting.