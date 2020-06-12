Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub said Thursday that the appointments of officers in Education Department would be done on the basis of merit adding outstanding execution of duties would result into their promotions and postings.

The School Officers Association led by Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Abbasi met with Minister for Education Akbar Ayub at his office in Peshawar.

During the meeting, the association apprised the provincial minister about the services of teaching cadre and management cadre officers in the Education Department and the difficulties faced by them.

The meeting was attended by Director Elementary and Secondary Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, heads of the association and other officials.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub appreciated their educational struggle and assured that their problems would be resolved with priority in accordance with the legal requirements.

He added that the Education Department can reach the heights of development with their untiring efforts. He said that he would discuss the issues of the association with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan so that their issues could be resolved as per the legal requirements as soon as possible.