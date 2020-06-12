Share:

ISLAMABAD - Atif Aslam recited Tajdar-e-Haram in Coke Studio which was super-hit and people loved it. After that, during the pandemic, he recited Azaan in his soothing voice and also recited 99 names of Allah which again was loved by people. Atif Aslam started producing Islamic content and due to all of these fans started speculating that he is going to leave music and follow the path of Islam. However, Atif Aslam and commented, “I am trying to keep my faith with my work because I am a human and human make mistakes.”