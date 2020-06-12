Share:

ISLAMABAD - The CDA administration has directed Capital Hospital to boost its capabilities to join national effort to combat COVID-19 pandemic. These directions have been issued particularly in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 patients in Islamabad. In line with directions of CDA administration, Capital Hospital has approached different government departments.

Capital Hospital had earlier established an isolation ward consisting of 16 beds to deal with any COVID-19 related emergency situation. In order to further beef up the isolation facility, Capital Hospital has requested Ministry of National Health Regulations and Services to provide related equipment including multi parameter monitors, portable finger type pulse oxymeters and suction tubes. In the prevailing circumstances, the CDA administration had directed Capital Hospital to make these ventilators operational to treat COVID-19 patients.

Accordingly, Capital Hospital has requested PIMS Islamabad for providing assistance in the form of manpower and expertise for functioning of these four ventilators. The capacity will now be increased to 50 patients.

NOC has also been secured for recruitment. As it will take some time before recruitment process is completed, Capital Hospital has requested to get manpower from PIMS in order to ensure that these ventilators are available for patients when these are needed.