Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has yet to complete the survey of cooperative housing societies that was launched for the physical inspection of the public and amenities plots.

The said survey was started in February 2020 on the directions of the incumbent Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and a four-member committee headed by the Director Master Plan ZafarMehmoodZafar was constituted in this regard.

The other members of the committee includes Deputy Director Programming & Evaluation, CDA, Deputy Director Master Plan, CDA and a representative of Cooperative Housing Society Department, ICT.

The committee tasked to examine layout plan of about 15 housing schemes and physical visit of sites on daily basis was tasked to check the on ground situation of public and amenities plots, however, according to sources only seven such schemes have been surveyed by the committee so far.

They informed that before the spread of coronavirus, the committee had inspected five housing societies including Soan garden, CBR Town, Aghosh, Jinnah Garden and Capital Housing Society, Interior Housing Society and Cabinet Housing Society in Zone-II of Islamabad. However, after that the process was stalled due to ongoing pandemic and could not be reinitiated so far.

The survey has indicated that the STPs were not available in inspected housing society except Ministry of Interior Housing Society though it was not connected with the sewerage network of the society. Amenities including playgrounds, parks, mosques, graveyards, hospitals, road infrastructure, water supply network and others were either not developed or were not up to the mark as per approved layout plan.

The committee also inspected various projects being carried out in housing societies to identify violations of building by-laws. The exercise was being carried out to ensure the proper utilisation of areas/plots reserved for amenities including graveyard, schools, hospitals, parks, grounds and other urban facilities in these housing societies, so that residents of the societies could be provided all facilities within the area of their residence. The residents of these housing societies demanded from the high ups to complete the said survey at the earliest and take action against violations of the layout plan and building bylaws.