LAHORE - Showing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, especially in Lahore, a civil-military huddle Thursday decided to adopt a separate strategy for the provincial metropolis to combat the deadly virus through concerted efforts and effective coordination. The meeting also took stock of different matters including patients’ case management and an increase in the number of beds in hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore and high ranking civil and military officers attended the meeting. It was chaired by the Chief Minister.

The participants expressed their concern over an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab, especially in Lahore, and agreed to devise a separate strategy for overcoming the pandemic in the provincial metropolis.

It was decided to formulate an expert working group for devising a separate model for Lahore and to present its recommendations to the National Command and Control Centre (NCCC) for final approval.

The meeting also decided that more steps will be taken to stop community transmission by utilizing all-out resources. The participants agreed to further expedite concerted efforts through effective coordination between civil and military organisations. It was also decided to ensure strict compliance of masks’ use and punish the people involved in any violation of SOPs in markets and commercial areas.

The meeting decided that advance planning will be made keeping in view the likely future situation of coronavirus. It was decided that educational institutions will not be opened in prevailing circumstances. It was also decided to complete all safety measures keeping in view the possibility of floods.

The CM asserted that though the situation was difficult but the government’s commitment and passion was stronger than the challenge. He told that the steps would be continued for public safety by analysing ground realities. He stressed that the people will have to show responsibility in this situation while the government was dealing with the coronavirus challenge in a befitting manner,

Usman Buzdar directed that separate policies be devised for Lahore and other cities and warned that no delay should occur in this regard. More steps will be taken in light of experts’ recommendations, he added. He asked the irrigation and line departments to complete their arrangements for combating any possible threat of flood.

The meeting appreciated the efforts of medical staff and the chief minister thanked the military leadership for extending full cooperation for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan assured the Punjab government of all possible assistance to overcome pandemic, saying it was a national challenge.

CM CONDEMNS ATTACK ON

SECURITY FORCES’ VEHICLE

Buzdar has strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in Miranshah area of North Waziristan. The CM has paid tributes to the great sacrifice of two martyred jawans and extended sympathies to their heirs. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured jawans. The CM said the brave sons, sacrificing their lives while defending the country, are our pride. They have sacrificed their lives to maintain peace in the country, he added.

CM DIRECTS TO STABILIZE THE PRICES OF NAAN AND ROTI

Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take steps to stabilize the prices of Naan and Roti and directed the Cabinet Committee for Price Control to take action against the violators. The administration should ensure availability of Naan and Roti at a fixed price. Action will be initiated against those involved in the unjustified increase in the prices of Naan and Roti. There is no justification in increasing the prices of Naan and Roti and no one will be allowed to do so, the CM warned.