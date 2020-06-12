Share:

Lahore - Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that child labour is both societal as well as an economic issue and added that involving the tender-age children in hazardous labour activities is a criminal act.

In his message, the CM regretted the children are constrained to help their families at an early age due to economic difficulties. He emphasized that the elimination of child labour is a priority agenda of the incumbent government. The CM mentioned that multipronged strategy is needed to overcome the menace of child labour and added that every individual should play its role in this regard. It is sanguine that the PTI government has taken comprehensive steps to eradicate child labour and every effort will be made to save the children from this menace, the CM added.