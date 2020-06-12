Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar, on Thursday, directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, Public health department and other concerned civic agencies to make all out efforts to complete the work of desilting and cleaning of nullahs, which were their responsibilities before the monsoon starts.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the commissioner asked all concerned departments to ensure that the contingency plans prepare were efficiently implemented and deputy commissioners were asked to help them out in carrying out their work to combat the emergency situation happens due to rains.

He also asked the agencies to take all precautionary measures and fully equipped with the necessary equipment, de-watering pumps, dumpers and skilled and experienced staff.