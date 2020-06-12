Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that due to non-compliance of government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the corona epidemic is spreading in streets.

Government agencies are taking steps to prevent Corona and fulfill the responsibility. Pakistan is going through the most difficult situation today because of corona.

The war against corona is not a war of any one party or government. It is a war of 220 million Pakistanis for which we must all work together.

Governor was talking to the visiting delegation led by Raja Mazhar Hussain and others at Governor House Lahore here on Thursday.

Governor said that unfortunately with each passing day the severity of Corona is increasing in all sections of the society.

It is the responsibility of the government to play its role in providing public awareness for the prevention of corona and to ensure safety measures for the prevention of corona itself.

The public should also understand that the corona epidemic is a reality and there is no option but to implement government SOPs to prevent it and those who are not following the SOPs to prevent corona are invited to corona itself.

Due to which the number of corona patients and deaths from corona is also increasing to a dangerous level.

Governor Punjab said that today Pakistan is going through the most difficult period due to corona and today Pakistan is facing economic difficulties due to corona but we under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan providing facilities to the people and corona.

We are praying for the speedy recovery of those affected by corona and for those who lost their lives while fighting against corona.

May Allah Almighty grant them a high position in paradise and give patience to the family.