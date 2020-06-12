Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country conducted 26,573 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day testing since the pandemic outbreak here.

At least 5,834 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country on Thursday as the total tally reaches 119,536. These include 45,463 in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 1,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 488 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,356 with 101 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 26,573 corona tests were also carried out during this period. Some, 38,391 patients have so far recovered from the disease

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Thursday that over

84,294 violations of Health guidelines were registered across the country in the last five days.

Over 22,405 markets/shops, 97 industries, 91,197 transporters were fined sealed and cautioned on SOPs violations.

The forum was told that 1,251 smart lockdowns were enforced across the country. Sharing province wise, details he said 884 smart lockdowns were enforced. The impacts on 160,000 populations were affected in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 349 lockdowns have been enforced which affected 40,500 population.

As many as nine lockdowns were enforced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on 10,000 population.

Nine lockdowns have been enforced on the population of 2,400 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Chief Secretaries of provinces, AJK, GB and representatives of ICT briefed NCOC through video link on compliance of health guidelines / instruction.

While providing statistics, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday said that a total of 25,730 beds were allocated for COVID-19 across the country.

At least 5,433 oxygenated beds are earmarked only for COVID -19 patients and 368 out of 1400 ventilators are occupied as of Thursday, it added. The forum also said that 25 portable ventilators were dispatched to Karachi by NDMA during the last 48 hours whereas more than 61 percent ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients are available.

“NCOC has complete visibility of the evolving situation and is geared up to deal with any contingency,” the forum said. These ventilators are only for COVID- 19 patients. Additional ventilators are also available which would be used on need basis. 1,000 additional oxygenated beds would also be procured and rolled out by the end of June. At least 250 additional ventilators have been received by the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (G-B) and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the officials, in AJK, 379 beds were allocated along with 43 ventilators. No patient is on ventilator. In Balochistan 2,148 beds were allocated along with 36 ventilators. No patient is on ventilator. In G-B, 151 beds were allocated along with 28 ventilators. No patient is on ventilator. In ICT, 524 beds were allocated along with 90 ventilators. Eight ventilators are in use. In K-P, 5,110 were allocated along with 313 ventilators. 76 ventilators are in use. In Punjab, 9276 beds were allocated along with 387 ventilators. There are 207 patients on ventilator. In Sindh, 8,142 beds were allocated along with 334 ventilators. There are 77 patients on ventilator. Of the total ventilators available for emergency use, 602 are available in Karachi, 21 in Hyderabad, 139 in Rawalpindi, 113 in Multan, 366 in Lahore, 56 in Faisalabad, 71 in Peshawar, 12 in Abbottabad, 138 in Islamabad, 21 in G-B, 35 in Quetta.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government had planned to regulate electro-medical devices sector through the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mirza said the step would help create investment opportunities in the field of electro-medical devices and there were greater chances of promotion of local industry.

He said a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of National Health Services on electro-medical devices. Such cooperation between the two ministries was crucial in the present high-risk corona situation.

He said through the agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the business of manufacturing of medical equipment would be regulated in the country, which was a positive sign during the present critical situation as the COVID-19 cases were increasing.

He said the government was committed to ensure availability of medical services and provision of the best possible medical treatment for the corona patients at hospitals. In that regard, a Resource Management System (RMS) had been developed to collect and provide real-time information about the corona patients throughout the country, he added.

He said the government had developed the system with having update on the status of available facilities at public sector hospitals for the COVID-19 patients. With the system in place, the government would be able to know the beds and ventilators’ occupancy and availability at intensive care units and allocated wards of the hospitals. He said with the help of system, the authorities concerned could easily manage the situation in hospitals to properly treat the corona patients. Shortage of any necessary equipment could be managed, he added.